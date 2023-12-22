Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.
Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawaii Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawaii (-1.5)
|138.5
|-125
|+105
Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Hawaii has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Rainbow Warriors' six games have gone over the point total.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this season, three out of the Yellow Jackets' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.
