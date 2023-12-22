The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-1.5) 138.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Hawaii has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Rainbow Warriors' six games have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, three out of the Yellow Jackets' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

