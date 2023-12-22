The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) hope to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

Hawaii is 7-2 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 17th.

The Rainbow Warriors score 77.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 71.3 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Hawaii is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii put up the same number of points in home games and away from home (67.4) last season.

The Rainbow Warriors allowed 59.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.1).

Hawaii drained 7 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.6% at home and 34.5% on the road.

