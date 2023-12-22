Friday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) at 11:00 PM ET (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 victory for Hawaii, so it should be a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 73, Georgia Tech 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-0.6)

Hawaii (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Hawaii has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia Tech is 5-5-0. A total of four out of the Rainbow Warriors' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Yellow Jackets' games have gone over.

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors average 77.1 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (68th in college basketball). They have a +112 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Hawaii pulls down 35.8 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) while conceding 32.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Hawaii hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (60th in college basketball), compared to the 4.7 per game its opponents make at a 29.9% rate.

The Rainbow Warriors average 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and allow 86.5 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

Hawaii has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (144th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.1 (182nd in college basketball).

