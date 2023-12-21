In the Week 16 tilt between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Higbee's 60 targets have led to 38 grabs for 403 yards (31 per game) and two scores.

In one of 13 games this year, Higbee has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2 Week 13 Browns 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Commanders 5 4 36 0

