Tyler Higbee will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Higbee has racked up 403 yards on 38 receptions with two TDs, averaging 31.0 yards per game so far this season.

Higbee vs. the Saints

Higbee vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 185.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is ranked sixth in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Higbee Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Higbee has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Higbee has been targeted on 60 of his team's 491 passing attempts this season (12.2% target share).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (96th in NFL play), averaging 403 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Higbee has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (5.9%).

Higbee (five red zone targets) has been targeted 7.4% of the time in the red zone (68 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

