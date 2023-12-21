With the Los Angeles Rams playing the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Tutu Atwell a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Atwell's 63 targets have resulted in 37 receptions for 476 yards (36.6 per game) and three scores.

Atwell has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0 Week 13 Browns 2 1 9 0 Week 14 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

