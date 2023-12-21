Tutu Atwell has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Saints allow 185.4 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Atwell has posted 476 yards (on 37 catches) with three TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 36.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Atwell and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atwell vs. the Saints

Atwell vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Saints surrender 185.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints' defense ranks sixth in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Watch Rams vs Saints on Fubo!

Rams Player Previews

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Atwell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in four of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Atwell has been targeted on 63 of his team's 491 passing attempts this season (12.8% target share).

He has 476 receiving yards on 63 targets to rank 56th in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

Atwell has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (8.8%).

Atwell has been targeted four times in the red zone (5.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.