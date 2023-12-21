Tutu Atwell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 16. Take a look at Atwell's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 16, Atwell has 37 receptions for 476 yards -- 12.9 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 35 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 63 occasions.

Tutu Atwell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Rams.

Rams vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Atwell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 63 37 476 98 3 12.9

Atwell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0 Week 13 Browns 2 1 9 0 Week 14 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

