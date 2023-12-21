Troy Terry will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Terry in the Ducks-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Terry has averaged 18:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Terry has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Terry has a point in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Terry has an assist in 12 of 31 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Terry hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Terry has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 4 20 Points 1 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.