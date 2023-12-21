The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Lakers 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 4.5)

Timberwolves (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-8.3)

Timberwolves (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Lakers (11-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.7% of the time, 18.4% less often than the Timberwolves (15-11-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Minnesota (8-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (61.5%) than Los Angeles (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 53.8% of the time this season (14 out of 26), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (13 out of 28).

The Timberwolves have an .895 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-2) this season, higher than the .250 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (2-6).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 17th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and 15th in points allowed (113.9).

Los Angeles is 12th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.3) and 23rd in rebounds allowed (45).

At 27.1 assists per game, the Lakers are eighth in the league.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 20th in the league in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.1).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are ranked 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

