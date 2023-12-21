Ryan Strome will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames meet on Thursday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus this season, in 15:22 per game on the ice, is -6.

In three of 30 games this season, Strome has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Strome has a point in 13 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Strome has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 4 18 Points 1 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

