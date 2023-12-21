For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan Strome a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In three of 30 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Strome averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:02 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

