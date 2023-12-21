Los Angeles Rams running back Royce Freeman has a good matchup in Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards in the league, 126.4 per game.

Freeman has racked up 73 rushing attempts for 317 yards, good for 31.7 rushing yards per game. He has two rushing scores.

Freeman vs. the Saints

Freeman vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games The Saints have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Saints this season.

The 126.4 rushing yards per game conceded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Saints have totaled nine touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Saints' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Rams Player Previews

Royce Freeman Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Freeman Rushing Insights

So far this season, Freeman has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in four opportunities).

The Rams, who are ninth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.0% of the time while running 44.0%.

He has handled 18.9% of his team's 386 rushing attempts this season (73).

Freeman has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 5.9% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 12 carries in the red zone (18.5% of his team's 65 red zone rushes).

Freeman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

