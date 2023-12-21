Will Ronnie Rivers Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ronnie Rivers was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 16. Trying to find Rivers' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 16, Rivers has 13 carries for 57 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.4 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has four receptions (four targets) for 18 yards.
Ronnie Rivers Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Rams.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Rivers 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|13
|57
|0
|4.4
|4
|4
|18
|0
Rivers Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|9
|47
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|4
|0
