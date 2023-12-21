Ronnie Rivers was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 16. Trying to find Rivers' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 16, Rivers has 13 carries for 57 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.4 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has four receptions (four targets) for 18 yards.

Ronnie Rivers Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is on the injury report for the Rams.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Rivers 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 13 57 0 4.4 4 4 18 0

Rivers Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 49ers 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 4 @Colts 9 47 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 4 0

