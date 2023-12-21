The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, December 21, 2023 versus the New Orleans Saints (7-7). The contest's point total is listed at 44.5.

Before the Rams take on the Saints, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Saints square off against the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Rams vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-4) 44.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-4) 44.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Rams vs. Saints Betting Insights

Los Angeles has gone 7-5-2 ATS this season.

The Rams are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.

Los Angeles games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).

New Orleans' record against the spread in 2023 is 4-9-1.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4-point underdog or greater this season.

New Orleans has played 14 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

