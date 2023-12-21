Rams vs. Saints Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, December 21, 2023 versus the New Orleans Saints (7-7). The contest's point total is listed at 44.5.
Before the Rams take on the Saints, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Saints square off against the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Rams vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-4)
|44.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Rams (-4)
|44.5
|-190
|+160
Los Angeles vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Rams vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has gone 7-5-2 ATS this season.
- The Rams are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.
- Los Angeles games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).
- New Orleans' record against the spread in 2023 is 4-9-1.
- The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4-point underdog or greater this season.
- New Orleans has played 14 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
