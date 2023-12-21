The New Orleans Saints (7-7) hit the road to play the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Saints

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Rams Insights

The Rams score 4.3 more points per game (23.4) than the Saints give up (19.1).

The Rams collect 45.3 more yards per game (357.2) than the Saints give up per outing (311.9).

This season, Los Angeles runs for just 5.1 fewer yards (121.3) than New Orleans allows per outing (126.4).

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight fewer than the Saints have forced (22).

Rams Home Performance

The Rams score 23 points per game at home (0.4 less than their overall average), and concede 20.1 at home (two less than overall).

The Rams' average yards gained at home (354.6) is lower than their overall average (357.2). But their average yards allowed at home (339.9) is higher than overall (336.9).

Los Angeles accumulates 232.4 passing yards per game at home (3.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 230.1 at home (four more than overall).

The Rams rack up 122.1 rushing yards per game at home (0.8 more than their overall average), and give up 109.7 at home (1.1 less than overall).

At home, the Rams convert 44.1% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's more than they convert (41.9%) and allow (38.2%) overall.

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Cleveland W 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Baltimore L 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 Washington W 28-20 CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at New York - FOX 1/7/2024 at San Francisco - -

