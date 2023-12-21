Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 21?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Radko Gudas a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudas stats and insights
- In five of 30 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Gudas has no points on the power play.
- Gudas' shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
