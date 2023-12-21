Should you wager on Puka Nacua scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Nacua's team-high 1,163 yards receiving (83.1 per game) are via 87 catches (135 targets), and he has four TDs.

Nacua has a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Puka Nacua Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0 Week 13 Browns 7 4 105 1 Week 14 @Ravens 9 5 84 0 Week 15 Commanders 8 5 50 0

