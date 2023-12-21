Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 21?
In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Max Jones to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Jones has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Jones' shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
