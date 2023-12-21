Will Matthew Stafford Score a Touchdown Against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 16?
The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Matthew Stafford get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)
- Stafford has piled up 19 carries for 70 yards (5.4 per game).
- Stafford does not have a rushing touchdown in 13 games.
Matthew Stafford Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|17
|31
|190
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|25
|33
|229
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|22
|37
|279
|3
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|23
|41
|294
|3
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|Commanders
|25
|33
|258
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
