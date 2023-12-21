Matthew Stafford has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Saints concede 185.4 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Stafford has 3,320 yards passing (255.4 per game) and has completed 61.4% of his throws (278-for-453) while throwing 21 TD passes and nine picks. With his legs, Stafford has 70 rushing yards on 19 totes, delivering 5.4 rushing yards per game.

Stafford vs. the Saints

Stafford vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 159 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 159 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have cenceded 10 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New Orleans in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Saints this season.

The Saints give up 185.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints' defense is sixth in the NFL by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 248.5 (-115)

248.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-128)

Stafford Passing Insights

Stafford has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of 13 opportunities this season.

The Rams pass on 56.0% of their plays and run on 44.0%. They are ninth in NFL action in points scored.

Stafford's 7.3 yards per attempt rank eighth in the league.

Stafford has completed at least one touchdown pass in 12 of 13 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 61.8% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (21).

Stafford accounts for 51.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 68 of his total 453 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 0.5 (-110)

Stafford Rushing Insights

Stafford has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (58.3%) out of 12 opportunities.

In 13 games this year, Stafford has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has three carries in the red zone (4.6% of his team's 65 red zone rushes).

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 25-for-33 / 258 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 23-for-41 / 294 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 22-for-37 / 279 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 25-for-33 / 229 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17-for-31 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

