Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for McTavish are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mason McTavish vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, McTavish has averaged 12:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In McTavish's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 24 games this year, McTavish has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

McTavish's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McTavish going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

McTavish Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 4 21 Points 1 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

