The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mason McTavish find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McTavish stats and insights

  • McTavish has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • McTavish's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:56 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.