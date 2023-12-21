The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mason McTavish find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

McTavish's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 2:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 15:15 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:56 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

