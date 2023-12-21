Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 21?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mason McTavish find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
McTavish stats and insights
- McTavish has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- McTavish's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|2:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|15:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-2
Ducks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
