In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Leo Carlsson to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carlsson stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:42 Away W 4-3 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:50 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.