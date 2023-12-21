When the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) play at Target Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis will be two players to watch.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, NBA TV

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Bulls, 124-108, on Wednesday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 25 10 9 1 2 1 Austin Reaves 21 0 3 1 1 2 Anthony Davis 19 14 3 2 2 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 24.4 points, 12.5 boards and 2.9 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

James adds 25.0 points per game, plus 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists.

The Lakers get 15.3 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 15.1 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Lakers receive 9.6 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.4 12.3 2.1 1.2 1.8 0.4 LeBron James 22.9 7.3 7.8 1.4 0.5 2.0 Austin Reaves 17.5 3.9 4.7 0.7 0.2 2.4 D'Angelo Russell 11.2 2.2 5.5 1.2 0.2 1.6 Taurean Prince 11.5 3.2 2.2 1.1 0.4 3.1

