Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - December 21
When the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) play at Target Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, NBA TV
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Bulls, 124-108, on Wednesday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|25
|10
|9
|1
|2
|1
|Austin Reaves
|21
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Anthony Davis
|19
|14
|3
|2
|2
|0
Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 24.4 points, 12.5 boards and 2.9 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the floor.
- James adds 25.0 points per game, plus 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists.
- The Lakers get 15.3 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 15.1 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- The Lakers receive 9.6 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|25.4
|12.3
|2.1
|1.2
|1.8
|0.4
|LeBron James
|22.9
|7.3
|7.8
|1.4
|0.5
|2.0
|Austin Reaves
|17.5
|3.9
|4.7
|0.7
|0.2
|2.4
|D'Angelo Russell
|11.2
|2.2
|5.5
|1.2
|0.2
|1.6
|Taurean Prince
|11.5
|3.2
|2.2
|1.1
|0.4
|3.1
