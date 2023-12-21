Anthony Davis is one of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at Target Center on Thursday (opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -122) 13.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 24.4 points Davis scores per game are 3.1 less than his prop total on Thursday.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Thursday (which is 13.5).

Davis averages 2.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Thursday's points prop bet for LeBron James is 26.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 25.0.

His per-game rebound average -- 7.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 7.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Thursday's assist over/under (7.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Anthony Edwards' 24.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Thursday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Edwards has picked up 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

