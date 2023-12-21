The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on December 21, 2023.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Los Angeles has compiled a 13-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Lakers put up 6.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Timberwolves give up (106.7).

Los Angeles has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Lakers are scoring more points at home (114.5 per game) than away (112.9). And they are conceding less at home (105.8) than away (120.9).

At home the Lakers are picking up 27.5 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (26.8).

Lakers Injuries