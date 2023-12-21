How to Watch the Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on December 21, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Los Angeles has compiled a 13-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Lakers put up 6.9 more points per game (113.6) than the Timberwolves give up (106.7).
- Los Angeles has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Lakers are scoring more points at home (114.5 per game) than away (112.9). And they are conceding less at home (105.8) than away (120.9).
- At home the Lakers are picking up 27.5 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (26.8).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LeBron James
|Out
|Ankle
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Heel
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Back
