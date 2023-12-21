The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) currently features just one player on it. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 from Target Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Lakers dropped their most recent game 124-108 against the Bulls on Wednesday. LeBron James scored 25 points in the Lakers' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Back 3.3 0.5 0.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -4.5 224.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.