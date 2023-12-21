The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs on BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -4.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 224.5 points in 16 of 28 games this season.

Los Angeles' matchups this season have a 227.5-point average over/under, 3.0 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Los Angeles has put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread.

The Lakers have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 11 42.3% 113.5 227.1 106.7 220.6 222.4 Lakers 16 57.1% 113.6 227.1 113.9 220.6 229.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.

This season, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-10-0 ATS (.333).

The Lakers put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 106.7 the Timberwolves give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 10-10 ATS record and an 11-9 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Lakers and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-17 1-3 13-15 Timberwolves 15-11 8-5 14-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Lakers Timberwolves 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 10-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 11-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-1 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 106.7 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-5 11-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.