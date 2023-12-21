Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs on BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|224.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 224.5 points in 16 of 28 games this season.
- Los Angeles' matchups this season have a 227.5-point average over/under, 3.0 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Los Angeles has put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread.
- The Lakers have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|11
|42.3%
|113.5
|227.1
|106.7
|220.6
|222.4
|Lakers
|16
|57.1%
|113.6
|227.1
|113.9
|220.6
|229.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.
- This season, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-10-0 ATS (.333).
- The Lakers put up an average of 113.6 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 106.7 the Timberwolves give up.
- Los Angeles has put together a 10-10 ATS record and an 11-9 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-17
|1-3
|13-15
|Timberwolves
|15-11
|8-5
|14-12
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Lakers
|Timberwolves
|113.6
|113.5
|17
|18
|10-10
|10-3
|11-9
|12-1
|113.9
|106.7
|15
|1
|8-5
|14-5
|11-2
|18-1
