The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, NBA TV

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in league).

The Lakers are getting 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from LeBron James this season.

The Lakers are getting 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.

The Lakers are receiving 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.

The Lakers are receiving 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Edwards posts 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rudy Gobert puts up 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 61.6% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 10.8 points, 6.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Naz Reid puts up 12.7 points, 4.3 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Lakers 112.3 Points Avg. 113.1 105.3 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 48.0% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.6% Three Point % 34.3%

