Lakers vs. Timberwolves December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, NBA TV
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in league).
- The Lakers are getting 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from LeBron James this season.
- The Lakers are getting 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.
- The Lakers are receiving 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.
- The Lakers are receiving 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Edwards posts 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 61.6% from the field (eighth in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 10.8 points, 6.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
- Naz Reid puts up 12.7 points, 4.3 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Lakers
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|105.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.0
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
