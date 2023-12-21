The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 113.5 points per game to rank 18th in the league while allowing 106.7 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +176 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 113.9 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a -7 scoring differential.

The two teams average 227.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow 220.6 points per game combined, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

