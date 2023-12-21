Will Kyren Williams cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -278 (Bet $27.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Williams' team-high 953 rushing yards (95.3 per game) have come on 186 carries, with eight touchdowns.

Williams has added 30 catches for 192 yards (19.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Williams has scored multiple rushing TDs twice this year. He has scored on the ground in six games in all.

He has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of 10), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Kyren Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 16 143 0 6 61 2 Week 13 Browns 21 88 1 3 24 0 Week 14 @Ravens 25 114 0 3 -1 0 Week 15 Commanders 27 152 1 5 3 0

