Kyren Williams has a favorable matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Saints give up 126.4 rushing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Williams has generated a team-leading 953 total rushing yards on 186 carries (95.3 ypg). He's also added eight rushing TDs. Williams also has 30 receptions for 192 yards (19.2 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns through the air.

Williams vs. the Saints

Williams vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 36 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 36 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New Orleans this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Saints this season.

Williams will play against the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense this week. The Saints give up 126.4 yards on the ground per game.

So far this season, the Saints have conceded nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL teams.

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 88.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (77.8%) out of nine opportunities.

The Rams pass on 56.0% of their plays and run on 44.0%. They are ninth in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 386 rushes this season. He's handled 186 of those carries (48.2%).

Williams has scored at least once on the ground six times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has scored 11 of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (32.4%).

He has 39 red zone rushing carries (60.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this season.

Williams has received 9.4% of his team's 491 passing attempts this season (46 targets).

He has 192 receiving yards on 46 targets to rank 141st in NFL play with 4.2 yards per target.

In two of 10 games this season, Williams has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Williams (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 17.6% of the time in the red zone (68 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 27 ATT / 152 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 5 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 25 ATT / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 20 ATT / 158 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

