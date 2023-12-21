The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through 31 games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 106 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

