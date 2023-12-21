How to Watch the Hawaii vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (10-0) will look to continue a 10-game winning stretch when hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Hawaii vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Rainbow Wahine put up 9.1 fewer points per game (52.4) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (61.5).
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Hawaii is 2-0.
- UCLA's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.4 points.
- The Bruins score 91.1 points per game, 34.2 more points than the 56.9 the Rainbow Wahine give up.
- When UCLA scores more than 56.9 points, it is 10-0.
- When Hawaii allows fewer than 91.1 points, it is 3-5.
- The Bruins are making 51.6% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Rainbow Wahine concede to opponents (36.1%).
Hawaii Leaders
- Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Idaho State
|W 58-46
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Washington
|L 58-41
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/3/2023
|San Jose State
|W 73-47
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|1/4/2024
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
