The UCLA Bruins (10-0) will look to continue a 10-game winning stretch when hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Hawaii vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Rainbow Wahine put up 9.1 fewer points per game (52.4) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (61.5).
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Hawaii is 2-0.
  • UCLA's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.4 points.
  • The Bruins score 91.1 points per game, 34.2 more points than the 56.9 the Rainbow Wahine give up.
  • When UCLA scores more than 56.9 points, it is 10-0.
  • When Hawaii allows fewer than 91.1 points, it is 3-5.
  • The Bruins are making 51.6% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Rainbow Wahine concede to opponents (36.1%).

Hawaii Leaders

  • Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
  • Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
  • Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Idaho State W 58-46 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Washington L 58-41 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/3/2023 San Jose State W 73-47 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
12/30/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
1/4/2024 CSU Bakersfield - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

