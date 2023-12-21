The UCLA Bruins (10-0) will look to continue a 10-game winning stretch when hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Hawaii vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Rainbow Wahine put up 9.1 fewer points per game (52.4) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (61.5).

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Hawaii is 2-0.

UCLA's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.4 points.

The Bruins score 91.1 points per game, 34.2 more points than the 56.9 the Rainbow Wahine give up.

When UCLA scores more than 56.9 points, it is 10-0.

When Hawaii allows fewer than 91.1 points, it is 3-5.

The Bruins are making 51.6% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Rainbow Wahine concede to opponents (36.1%).

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

Hawaii Schedule