Hawaii vs. UCLA December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UCLA Bruins (7-0) face the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Hawaii vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
- Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charisma Osborne: 14.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lauren Betts: 16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Gabriela Jaquez: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
