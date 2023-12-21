The UCLA Bruins (7-0) face the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Hawaii vs. UCLA Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Hawaii Players to Watch

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Kiki Rice: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charisma Osborne: 14.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Betts: 16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Gabriela Jaquez: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

