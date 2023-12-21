The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-1) play the Portland Pilots (5-5) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Hawaii vs. Portland Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Justin McKoy: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Robertson: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Harris: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Vukasin Masic: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alimamy Koroma: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Vasilije Vucinic: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Hawaii vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 77.8 39th 14th 61.8 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd 156th 32.1 Rebounds 30.2 266th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 9.6 14th 324th 11.1 Assists 14.8 56th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 12.5 249th

