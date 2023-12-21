Hawaii vs. Portland December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-1) play the Portland Pilots (5-5) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Hawaii vs. Portland Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Vasilije Vucinic: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Hawaii vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|14th
|61.8
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
