Thursday's contest that pits the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (10-0) versus the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-5) at Pauley Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-51 in favor of UCLA, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 73-47 win over San Jose State in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 80, Hawaii 51

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Rainbow Wahine took down the Idaho State Bengals at home on November 25 by a score of 58-46.

The Rainbow Wahine have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bruins are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 111th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii 2023-24 Best Wins

58-46 at home over Idaho State (No. 185) on November 25

73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 195) on December 3

65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 216) on November 17

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.0 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Lily Wahinekapu: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Meilani McBee: 7.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Wahine have a -36 scoring differential, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 52.4 points per game, 340th in college basketball, and are allowing 56.9 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.