The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) face the Portland Pilots (6-6) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN2.

Hawaii vs. Portland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Hawaii Stats Insights

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Pilots' opponents have knocked down.

In games Hawaii shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Pilots are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rainbow Warriors sit at 216th.

The Rainbow Warriors score 78 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 78.6 the Pilots give up.

When Hawaii puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 3-0.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii posted the same number of points at home and away from home (67.4) last year.

The Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.1 in away games.

In home games, Hawaii averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule