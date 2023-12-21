How to Watch Hawaii vs. Portland on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) face the Portland Pilots (6-6) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN2.
Hawaii vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Hawaii Stats Insights
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Pilots' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Hawaii shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Pilots are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rainbow Warriors sit at 216th.
- The Rainbow Warriors score 78 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 78.6 the Pilots give up.
- When Hawaii puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 3-0.
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hawaii posted the same number of points at home and away from home (67.4) last year.
- The Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.1 in away games.
- In home games, Hawaii averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 95-76
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/10/2023
|Hawaii Pacific
|W 78-53
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/17/2023
|Nevada
|L 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Portland
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/31/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
