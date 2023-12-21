The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) face the Portland Pilots (6-6) at 11:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN2.

Hawaii vs. Portland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Hawaii Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Pilots' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Hawaii shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Pilots are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rainbow Warriors sit at 216th.
  • The Rainbow Warriors score 78 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 78.6 the Pilots give up.
  • When Hawaii puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 3-0.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hawaii posted the same number of points at home and away from home (67.4) last year.
  • The Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.1 in away games.
  • In home games, Hawaii averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Central Arkansas W 95-76 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/10/2023 Hawaii Pacific W 78-53 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/17/2023 Nevada L 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Portland - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/31/2023 CSU Fullerton - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/4/2024 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center

