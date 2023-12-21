Thursday's game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-2) taking on the Portland Pilots (6-6) at 11:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-68 victory, as our model heavily favors Hawaii.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 81, Portland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-13.9)

Hawaii (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors outscore opponents by 11 points per game (scoring 78 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball while allowing 67 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

The 36 rebounds per game Hawaii averages rank 219th in college basketball, and are 3.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents record per contest.

Hawaii hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (60th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 31.2% rate.

The Rainbow Warriors rank 46th in college basketball by averaging 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 134th in college basketball, allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions.

Hawaii forces 11.6 turnovers per game (223rd in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (145th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.