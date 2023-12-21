Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. Looking to bet on Vatrano's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Frank Vatrano vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano's plus-minus this season, in 18:09 per game on the ice, is -8.

Vatrano has a goal in nine games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Vatrano has a point in 15 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 31 games this year, Vatrano has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 4 23 Points 6 14 Goals 3 9 Assists 3

