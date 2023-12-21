Should you bet on Frank Vatrano to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in nine of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated five goals and three assists.

Vatrano's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

