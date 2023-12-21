Should you bet on Frank Vatrano to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

  • Vatrano has scored in nine of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated five goals and three assists.
  • Vatrano's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

