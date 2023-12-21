The Calgary Flames (13-14-5), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-19) at Honda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 while totaling 25 goals against 30 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Ducks vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Ducks 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)

Ducks vs Flames Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (12-19 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 14 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Ducks registered only one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 16 times, earning 24 points from those matchups (12-4-0).

This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-8-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-9-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-7-0 to register 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 2.68 29th 21st 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 13th 31.2 Shots 29.3 27th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.7 23rd 29th 11.34% Power Play % 22.22% 13th 11th 82% Penalty Kill % 80.14% 15th

Ducks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

