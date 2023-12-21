Ducks vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The Calgary Flames (13-14-5), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-19) at Honda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 while totaling 25 goals against 30 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Ducks vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Ducks 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks vs Flames Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (12-19 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 14 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
- This season the Ducks registered only one goal in seven games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals 16 times, earning 24 points from those matchups (12-4-0).
- This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-8-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-9-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-7-0 to register 18 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|29th
|21st
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|24th
|13th
|31.2
|Shots
|29.3
|27th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|23rd
|29th
|11.34%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|13th
|11th
|82%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.14%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Ducks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.