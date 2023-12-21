The Calgary Flames (13-14-5), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (12-19) at Honda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 while totaling 25 goals against 30 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Ducks vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Ducks 4, Flames 3.

  • Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)
  • Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Flames Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

  • The Ducks (12-19 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
  • In the 14 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
  • This season the Ducks registered only one goal in seven games and they lost every time.
  • Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
  • The Ducks have scored more than two goals 16 times, earning 24 points from those matchups (12-4-0).
  • This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-8-0.
  • When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-9-0 (four points).
  • The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-7-0 to register 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank
20th 3 Goals Scored 2.68 29th
21st 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th
13th 31.2 Shots 29.3 27th
12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.7 23rd
29th 11.34% Power Play % 22.22% 13th
11th 82% Penalty Kill % 80.14% 15th

Ducks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

