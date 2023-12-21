Nazem Kadri and Frank Vatrano are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks square off at Honda Center on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Ducks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 31 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 6

Troy Terry Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Troy Terry has netted eight goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Terry Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Devils Dec. 17 1 1 2 3 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 4 at Islanders Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Kadri is one of Calgary's leading contributors (23 total points), having registered eight goals and 15 assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 1 1 2 4 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 14 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.