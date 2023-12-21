The Calgary Flames (13-14-5) take a four-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (12-19) on Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-165) Ducks (+135) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog 26 times, and won 10, or 38.5%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 9-14, a 39.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played 18 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Ducks vs Flames Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 96 (17th) Goals 83 (29th) 106 (25th) Goals Allowed 105 (24th) 11 (29th) Power Play Goals 22 (14th) 18 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 3-7-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Four of Anaheim's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 7.2 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have scored 83 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 29th in the league.

The Ducks' 105 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -22.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.