Ducks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (13-14-5) take a four-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (12-19) on Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.
Ducks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-165)
|Ducks (+135)
|6
|Flames (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog 26 times, and won 10, or 38.5%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 9-14, a 39.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played 18 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Ducks vs Flames Additional Info
Ducks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|96 (17th)
|Goals
|83 (29th)
|106 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|105 (24th)
|11 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (14th)
|18 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|28 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks went 3-7-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- Four of Anaheim's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 7.2 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have scored 83 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 29th in the league.
- The Ducks' 105 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -22.
