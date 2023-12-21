Ducks vs. Flames December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.
Ducks vs. Flames Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Flames (-150)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSW,ESPN+
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has totaled nine assists and 14 goals in 31 games. That's good for 23 points.
- McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Troy Terry has eight goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 20.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 6-6-0 on the season, allowing 44 goals (3.8 goals against average) and amassing 350 saves with an .888% save percentage (58th in the league).
Flames Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for Calgary, Nazem Kadri has 23 points in 32 games (eight goals, 15 assists).
- Coleman has picked up 22 points (0.7 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 12 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's total of 20 points is via seven goals and 13 assists.
- Daniel Vladar's record is 5-4-2. He has conceded 36 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 278 saves with an .885% save percentage (59th in league).
Ducks vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|29th
|21st
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|24th
|13th
|31.2
|Shots
|29.3
|27th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|24th
|29th
|11.34%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|13th
|10th
|82%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.14%
|15th
