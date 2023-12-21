The Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Ducks vs. Flames Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has totaled nine assists and 14 goals in 31 games. That's good for 23 points.

McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Troy Terry has eight goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 20.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 6-6-0 on the season, allowing 44 goals (3.8 goals against average) and amassing 350 saves with an .888% save percentage (58th in the league).

Flames Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Calgary, Nazem Kadri has 23 points in 32 games (eight goals, 15 assists).

Coleman has picked up 22 points (0.7 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 12 assists.

Elias Lindholm's total of 20 points is via seven goals and 13 assists.

Daniel Vladar's record is 5-4-2. He has conceded 36 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 278 saves with an .885% save percentage (59th in league).

Ducks vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 2.68 29th 21st 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 13th 31.2 Shots 29.3 27th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.7 24th 29th 11.34% Power Play % 22.22% 13th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 80.14% 15th

