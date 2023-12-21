Thursday's NHL offering includes a contest between the favored Calgary Flames (13-14-5, -150 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Anaheim Ducks (12-19, +125 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary's 32 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 21 times.

In the 12 times this season the Flames have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 5-7 in those games.

The Ducks have been an underdog in 26 games this season, with 10 upset wins (38.5%).

Calgary is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Anaheim has won nine of its 23 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 5-5-0 6.3 3.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.20 3.20 3 11.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 6-4 4-4-2 6.3 2.50 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.50 3.00 8 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.