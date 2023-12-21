The Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 21, with the Flames defeated in four consecutive road games.

The Flames-Ducks matchup will air on BSW and ESPN+

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Ducks vs Flames Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 3.4 goals per game (105 in total), 24th in the league.

The Ducks' 83 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 31 14 9 23 9 17 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Troy Terry 31 8 12 20 23 21 50% Adam Henrique 30 10 8 18 3 12 51.3% Ryan Strome 30 3 15 18 14 14 43%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have given up 106 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 25th in league play in goals against.

The Flames rank 17th in the NHL with 96 goals scored (three per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Flames are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.

Flames Key Players