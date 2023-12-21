The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has 14 receptions (23 targets) for 197 yards and three scores, averaging 32.8 yards per game.

Robinson has registered a touchdown catch in three of six games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Demarcus Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Packers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 Seahawks 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2 2 13 0 Week 13 Browns 5 4 55 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10 3 46 1 Week 15 Commanders 3 2 44 1

