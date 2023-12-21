Demarcus Robinson has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Saints give up 185.4 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Robinson's 23 targets have led to 14 catches for 197 yards (and an average of 32.8 per game) and three scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Robinson and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robinson vs. the Saints

Robinson vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is allowing 185.4 yards per game this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Saints' defense ranks sixth in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (16 total passing TDs).

Watch Rams vs Saints on Fubo!

Rams Player Previews

Demarcus Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Robinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has been targeted on 23 of his team's 491 passing attempts this season (4.7% target share).

He averages 8.6 yards per target this season (197 yards on 23 targets).

Robinson has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of six played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (8.8% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Robinson has been targeted seven times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.